Czechia closes investigation of ammo depot explosion in Vrbetice, pointing to Russian GRU's involvement

Czech police announced on April 29 that they had closed the case of explosions at ammunition depots in 2014 in Vrbetics.

Czechia accuses Russia of blasting ammo depots in Vrbetice

The investigation established that the Russian secret services were involved in the explosions at the warehouses.

Radio Svoboda reported this on Apr.29.

The police consider it a proven fact that the explosions at both warehouses in Vrbetice were carried out by employees of the Russian military intelligence... GRU.

The decision to close the police case was motivated by Russia's refusal to cooperate with the Czech investigation.

The police report does not mention the names of the GRU employees, but earlier, the investigators mentioned Anatoly Chepiga and Aleksandr Mishkin.

The Czech Security and Information Service chief, Mihal Kudelka, also said that GRU officers Chepiga and Mishkin were involved in the explosions.

Counterintelligence of the Czech Republic also knows other Russians involved in the explosions, but Chepiga and Mishkin are considered the main organizers. Mihal Kudelka Chief of the Security and Information Service of the Czech Republic

Kudelka did not specify the number of Russians who took part in the operation in Vrbetitsy.

Chepiga and Mishkin are the same GRU employees whom the British authorities, under the surnames "Petrov" and "Boshirov", accuse of the assassination of former GRU employee Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury in 2018. Share

Explosions in Vrbetice: what is known

The explosions at the weapons depot in Vrbetice took place in October and December 2014.

As a result, two people died, significant material damage was caused: at least 47 million dollars.

The Czech authorities announced suspicions against Russian military intelligence agents in mid-April 2021. Probably, the purpose of the explosions was ammunition, which was intended for delivery abroad, possibly to Ukraine.