Czechia allocates additional money to ammunition for Ukraine

The government of the Czech Republic approved the allocation of additional funds for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine.

What is known about the Czech Republic's efforts to purchase additional ammunition for Ukraine

At the same time, Czech PM Petr Fiala refused to name the amount approved by Czech government officials to purchase additional ammunition for Ukraine.

He added that 20 countries have joined the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Fiala emphasised that artillery shells will arrive in Ukraine within the next few weeks or months.

He also noted that this should affect the situation at the front in Ukraine.

Also, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic announced today that the amount of artillery ammunition that can be transferred to Ukraine is not limited.

Who else joined the initiative of the Czech Republic to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

It is known that Portugal and Poland also joined the initiative of the Czech Republic.

Portugal's representatives previously declared their readiness to allocate about 100 million euros for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic has concluded similar documents with Denmark, Canada and Latvia.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radosław Sikorski, said that Warsaw has decided to allocate twice the amount for ammunition for Ukraine.

As Bloomberg journalists note, citing Sikorski, speaking to journalists in Riga and his Latvian colleague Krishjanis Karins, Sikorsky refused to name the specific amount of funding.

Journalists emphasize that according to the Czech Republic's plan, it is planned to purchase about 800,000 artillery ammunition outside the EU and transfer them to Ukraine.