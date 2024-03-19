Czechia's Pavel says EU to produce necessary ammunition amount both for Ukraine, Europe


Peter Pavel

Source:  Radio Svoboda

According to the Czech leader Petr Pavel, European companies will soon be able to produce the necessary amount of ammunition: not only for themselves, but also for Ukraine.

AFU to receive the necessary amount of ammunition

According to the president of the Czech Republic, it will take a long time to produce a sufficient number of shells.

First of all, it is about increasing European production capacity.

Despite this, official Brussels is perfectly aware that the Armed Forces of Ukraine need shells right now, because the Russian army continues its active offensive.

We cannot wait for European companies, so we are trying to find ammunition wherever possible. Deliver it to Ukraine as quickly as possible. But at the same time, we are increasing our capacity.

Peter Pavel

Peter Pavel

Czechia's President

In addition, the Czech leader promised that European companies would soon be able to produce the required amount of ammunition.

According to him, there will be enough shells for European countries and the Ukrainian army.

Pavel doesn't believe Ukraine and Russia can agree on the war's end

According to the head of the Czech Republic, he cannot imagine that Ukraine and Russia will be able to agree on the war's ending at this moment.

He also noted that all of Russia's proposals so far were dictates.

The Kremlin has presented its list of conditions that it, as an aggressor, has no right to impose, - emphasised Peter Pavel.

According to the politician, the Russo-Ukrainian war will end either with the defeat of one of the parties, or with exhaustion and the realisation that no one will be able to fully achieve their goals.

