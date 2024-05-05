Czechia to kick-off joint military drills with US next week

Next week, the Immediate Response exercise will begin in the Czech Republic, in which the Czech military will take part, as well as their counterparts from the United States.

What is known about joint US and Czechia military drills?

According to Magdalena Dvořáková, the spokeswoman of the General Staff of the Czech Republic, about 800 American servicemen and 350 Czech soldiers will participate in the exercises, which will take place at the training ground in Libava.

In general, the manoeuvres will last two weeks.

These exercises are part of NATO's Steadfast Defender 24 manoeuvres, the largest in recent decades. More than 90,000 military personnel from all Alliance countries participate in various parts of Europe.

According to Dvořáková, the main purpose of the exercises is to test the ability of the Czech army to provide comprehensive support to allied troops on Czech territory during large-scale operations, to support the efforts of allies to build defense potential within the framework of NATO by involving forces and assets of the Czech armed forces, as well as to strengthen the capabilities of the Czech military participate in the full process of tactical planning.

Military equipment from the warehouses of the US Army in Germany was transferred to Libava for training in mid-April.

Czech Ammunition Procurement Initiative

As part of its initiative, the Czech Republic has already signed contracts to supply 180,000 shells and knows where to buy another 300,000.

According to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, the most significant monetary contributions came from Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark. In total, about 20 countries joined the initiative.

Ukraine will receive the first shells purchased thanks to this initiative in June.

About 1.5 million shells have been identified on the Czech Republic's world market, and if funds are available, they can be purchased.