Latvia to provide Ukraine new military aid package, including drones and anti-aircraft guns

The Government of Latvia agreed to transfer a new military aid package to Ukrainian defenders. It will include drones and air defences.

Latvia is preparing a new batch of weapons for the Armed Forces.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Silina, on Twitter.

Valdība tikko atbalstīja NBS pretgaisa aizsardzības lielgabalu, taktiskās bezpilota novērošanas sistēmas, kā arī citu būtisku materiāli tehnisko līdzekļu nodošanu Ukrainas bruņotajiem spēkiem. Tas palīdzēs uzlabot gan Ukrainas pretgaisa aizsardzību, gan izlūkošanas spējas. 1/2 — Evika Siliņa 🇱🇻🇺🇦 (@EvikaSilina) April 30, 2024

The government has just approved the transfer of NBS anti-aircraft guns, tactical unmanned surveillance systems and other necessary materials to the Ukrainian armed forces. This will help improve Ukraine's air defence and intelligence capabilities. Evika Silina Prime Minister of Latvia

She emphasized that Russia is now the most significant security threat in the whole world. Therefore, every year, Latvia allocates 0.25% of its GDP for military aid to Ukraine.

NBS MANTIS: what is known

It should be noted that the Prime Minister did not specify exactly which anti-aircraft guns Ukraine will receive, but it is most likely the NBS MANTIS.

This is a stationary short-range anti-aircraft system designed to protect against rocket, mortar and artillery strikes. Anti-aircraft guns are also capable of destroying enemy drones.

The German defence concern Rheinmetall developed an anti-aircraft complex to protect military bases.

The maximum firing range of the anti-aircraft gun is 5 km.