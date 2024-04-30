Latvia to provide Ukraine new military aid package, including drones and anti-aircraft guns

The Government of Latvia agreed to transfer a new military aid package to Ukrainian defenders. It will include drones and air defences.
Latvian government approved new military aid package to Ukraine
Latvia is preparing a new batch of weapons for the Armed Forces.
This was announced by the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Silina, on Twitter.
She emphasized that Russia is now the most significant security threat in the whole world. Therefore, every year, Latvia allocates 0.25% of its GDP for military aid to Ukraine.
NBS MANTIS: what is known
It should be noted that the Prime Minister did not specify exactly which anti-aircraft guns Ukraine will receive, but it is most likely the NBS MANTIS.
This is a stationary short-range anti-aircraft system designed to protect against rocket, mortar and artillery strikes. Anti-aircraft guns are also capable of destroying enemy drones.
The German defence concern Rheinmetall developed an anti-aircraft complex to protect military bases.
The maximum firing range of the anti-aircraft gun is 5 km.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-