The Latvian government is ready to hand over a short-range air defence system to Ukraine.

According to Latvian MOD chief Andris Spruds, some countries have Patriot systems, while others don't.

But it is not only about Patriot systems. Of course, they are very important, our Ukrainian partners also emphasized this. But if we are talking about air defense, then there is a rather wide range of different air defense systems, howled the minister. Share

He emphasised that Latvia is ready to contribute to Ukraine's air defence.

We are talking about a multi-level approach, so of course it will be short-range air defense, Spruds said. Share

What is known about air defence for Ukraine

In recent weeks, Russia has significantly intensified air attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure facilities. The invaders are using ballistic missiles, for which there are only two air defence systems in the world to intercept: the American Patriot air defence system and the Franco-Italian SAMP/T.

Although Ukraine has some air defence systems in its arsenal, their number does not correspond to the scale of the threat.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has repeatedly stated that at least 25 Patriot complexes are needed to reliably protect the country's airspace.

The lack of adequate air defence systems endangers the lives of civilians and critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.