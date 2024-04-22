Latvia's government states of readiness to transfer short-range air defence system to Ukraine

The Latvian government is ready to hand over a short-range air defence system to Ukraine.
Latvia is ready to transfer the air defence system to Ukraine
According to Latvian MOD chief Andris Spruds, some countries have Patriot systems, while others don't.
He emphasised that Latvia is ready to contribute to Ukraine's air defence.
What is known about air defence for Ukraine
In recent weeks, Russia has significantly intensified air attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure facilities. The invaders are using ballistic missiles, for which there are only two air defence systems in the world to intercept: the American Patriot air defence system and the Franco-Italian SAMP/T.
Although Ukraine has some air defence systems in its arsenal, their number does not correspond to the scale of the threat.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has repeatedly stated that at least 25 Patriot complexes are needed to reliably protect the country's airspace.
The lack of adequate air defence systems endangers the lives of civilians and critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.
