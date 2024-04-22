Latvia's government states of readiness to transfer short-range air defence system to Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Latvia's government states of readiness to transfer short-range air defence system to Ukraine

Сейм Латвії
Latvia
Читати українською

The Latvian government is ready to hand over a short-range air defence system to Ukraine.

Latvia is ready to transfer the air defence system to Ukraine

According to Latvian MOD chief Andris Spruds, some countries have Patriot systems, while others don't.

But it is not only about Patriot systems. Of course, they are very important, our Ukrainian partners also emphasized this. But if we are talking about air defense, then there is a rather wide range of different air defense systems, howled the minister.

He emphasised that Latvia is ready to contribute to Ukraine's air defence.

We are talking about a multi-level approach, so of course it will be short-range air defense, Spruds said.

What is known about air defence for Ukraine

In recent weeks, Russia has significantly intensified air attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure facilities. The invaders are using ballistic missiles, for which there are only two air defence systems in the world to intercept: the American Patriot air defence system and the Franco-Italian SAMP/T.

Although Ukraine has some air defence systems in its arsenal, their number does not correspond to the scale of the threat.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has repeatedly stated that at least 25 Patriot complexes are needed to reliably protect the country's airspace.

The lack of adequate air defence systems endangers the lives of civilians and critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's MFA chief calls for additional air defence systems to Ukraine after Russia's strike on Chernihiv
Dmytro Kuleba
Chernihiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany to transfer another Iris-T air defence system to Ukraine
Iris-T air defence system
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO chief Stoltenberg says NATO countries agreed to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems
Jens Stoltenberg

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?