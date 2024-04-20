NATO chief Stoltenberg says NATO countries agreed to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

NATO chief Stoltenberg says NATO countries agreed to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems

Jens Stoltenberg
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to the results of the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said that the NATO countries agreed to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems.

NATO countries will provide Ukraine with more air defence systems

Stoltenberg said that NATO defence ministers met online to discuss Kyiv's critical need to strengthen air defence.

The Allies agreed to reinforce and provide further military support, including anti-aircraft defenses. I am waiting for new announcements soon.

Stoltenberg did not name the number of air defence systems that Ukraine can provide.

At the briefing, the Secretary-General said that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told the defence ministers of NATO member countries about the situation on the battlefield and about Ukraine's critical need for additional air defence systems.

NATO defence ministers agreed to step up and provide further military support, including more air defence systems.

Jens Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg

Secretary General of NATO

The meeting also discussed Ukraine's need for 155mm projectiles, the ability to deliver high-precision long-range strikes and drones.

Zelensky addressed the defence ministers of NATO countries

The President noted that Ukraine needs at least seven more "Patriots" or similar air defence systems for defence.

The second need for Ukraine is a million artillery shells. The third is long-range means, the fourth is aviation, and the fifth is the speed of decision-making by the allies.

Putin must be brought down from heaven to earth, and our skies must become safe again. And it's real. And it entirely depends on your choice. It is a choice whether life is genuinely equally valuable everywhere. It is a choice whether you treat all partners equally. The choice of whether we are genuinely allies.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's MFA chief calls for additional air defence systems to Ukraine after Russia's strike on Chernihiv
Dmytro Kuleba
Chernihiv
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU leaders summit votes for immediate air defenсe systems supply to Ukraine
European Union
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany to transfer another Iris-T air defence system to Ukraine
Iris-T air defence system

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?