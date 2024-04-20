NATO chief Stoltenberg says NATO countries agreed to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems

According to the results of the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said that the NATO countries agreed to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems.
Stoltenberg said that NATO defence ministers met online to discuss Kyiv's critical need to strengthen air defence.
Stoltenberg did not name the number of air defence systems that Ukraine can provide.
At the briefing, the Secretary-General said that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told the defence ministers of NATO member countries about the situation on the battlefield and about Ukraine's critical need for additional air defence systems.
The meeting also discussed Ukraine's need for 155mm projectiles, the ability to deliver high-precision long-range strikes and drones.
Zelensky addressed the defence ministers of NATO countries
The President noted that Ukraine needs at least seven more "Patriots" or similar air defence systems for defence.
The second need for Ukraine is a million artillery shells. The third is long-range means, the fourth is aviation, and the fifth is the speed of decision-making by the allies.
