Latvia hands Ukraine equipment to restore its power grim: details

What help Ukraine received from Latvia

Ukraine received:

transformer TS-250000/330 with a capacity of 250 MVA, which was previously used at the Riga HPP,

compressed air compressor GR110,

60 tons of transformer oil.

The Latvian State Fire and Rescue Service helped deliver the cargo to its destination. The European Union covers transport costs.

With the supply of a high-voltage transformer, oil and a compressor, assistance will be provided to the residents of Ukraine at the household level, as well as for water and heat supply to hospitals, schools and other facilities. Let's be united until Ukraine wins! - said Arnis Kurgs, administrative director of AS Latvenergo. Share

Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system

According to DTEK, since February 24, 2022, Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian TPPs almost 180 times.

On April 27, Russian troops attacked four Ukrainian TPPs — in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions. At one of the objects, the head of the shift suffered a concussion.

On April 11, Russian occupying forces destroyed the Trypillia TPP in the Kyiv region, which was the largest electricity supplier in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr regions.

After the attack on March 29, DTEK reported that 5 out of 6 of its TPPs were "very badly damaged, some units were destroyed almost completely, some partially."

On March 22, Russia launched the largest attack on Ukrainian energy in recent times. The Zmiiv TPP in Kharkiv region was destroyed.

After the strike on March 22, DTEK lost 50% of its generation, Burshtyn and Ladyzhyn TPPs were affected.