Baltic states accuse Russia of GPS jamming, endangering civil aviation in region
Plane
Source:  Radio Svoboda

Russia regularly jams GPS signals in the Baltic Sea area, which poses a danger to civil aviation.

Baltic countries sound alarm because of Russia's hybrid attack

Such a situation is unacceptable.

The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania stated this in a conversation with the Financial Times.

If someone turns off your headlights while you're driving at night, it becomes dangerous. The situation in the Baltic region near the Russian borders is becoming too dangerous to ignore.

Gabrielus Landsbergis

Gabrielus Landsbergis

Lithuanian MFA chief

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna added that the Baltic states consider GPS jamming a "hybrid attack by the Russian Federation" that poses a danger to their citizens.

We will certainly discuss this with our allies.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braje added that the Baltic states "take the incidents" with GPS seriously and are "in contact with colleagues from other states" on this issue.

Obstacles to aviation from Russia's actions

According to experts, in recent months, GPS interference has affected tens of thousands of civilian flights.

In particular, on April 25 and 26, two Finnair planes traveling from Helsinki to the city of Tartu in Estonia were forced to return to the airport of departure due to such obstacles.

A senior official told the FT that Russia could be jamming GPS signals to protect Kaliningrad from potential Ukrainian drone attacks.

In March, The Times reported that Russia may have jammed the GPS signal of a British Royal Air Force plane on which Defence Secretary Grant Shapps was returning home from Poland.

According to journalists, the GPS signal was missing for about 30 minutes when the Dassault 900LX Falcon aircraft flew over the Baltic Sea near the Kaliningrad region.

