Why everyone should prepare for war, Ukrainian fighter from Latvia explains

Mykyta "Latvian" Tarenov, a fighter with the 3rd Sepatare Assault Brigade, a volunteer from Latvia and former Kraken fighter, told Online.UA why every Ukrainian should be ready for battle, even if they are far from the frontline.
Why should we prepare for war?
He also added that the war in Ukraine will come to everyone — everyone will have to fight, although many do not really understand what it is about.
"Latvian" named another goal of Putin, besides Ukraine
According to the warrior, it is extremely important for the Baltic countries to start preparing for the worst possible development: not only Latvia, but also Lithuania and Estonia.
He also drew attention to the fact that Lithuania is really wasting no time and has long since begun the process of preparing for a possible invasion of the Russian Federation.
