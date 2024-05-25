Why everyone should prepare for war, Ukrainian fighter from Latvia explains

Mykyta "Latvian" Tarenov, a fighter with the 3rd Sepatare Assault Brigade, a volunteer from Latvia and former Kraken fighter, told Online.UA why every Ukrainian should be ready for battle, even if they are far from the frontline.

Why should we prepare for war?

It is necessary to prepare for war. Everyone has to be prepared. Everyone watching this video, you should definitely prepare for war. Because your war does not drag on until they (rossine — Ed.) are going to enter your city. Now, when they start to go, you will immediately want to learn medicine, tactics, strategy, shooting, take up weapons. And you will have to do it, said the fighter. Share

He also added that the war in Ukraine will come to everyone — everyone will have to fight, although many do not really understand what it is about.

Even those who are sitting in Kyiv, they think that yes, the war has not come to us, everything is fine. But this is not so. War comes to everyone. And everyone will have to fight. But they don't really understand it on the spot. Here, when this large-scale war began, on this day, for some reason, everyone became so folded. They began to help, solve all problems. And then, when they (the Russians — Ed.) were removed from Kharkiv and Kyiv, that was all, no need to report. That's all, I don't want to fight, why do I need this war. I was not born for war. I want to keep the economic front. Nikita "Latvian" Tarenov Fighter of the 3rd OShBr, volunteer from Latvia, ex-Kraken fighter

"Latvian" named another goal of Putin, besides Ukraine

According to the warrior, it is extremely important for the Baltic countries to start preparing for the worst possible development: not only Latvia, but also Lithuania and Estonia.

He also drew attention to the fact that Lithuania is really wasting no time and has long since begun the process of preparing for a possible invasion of the Russian Federation.