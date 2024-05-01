Ukraine to be involved in an all-out war with Russia by the end of 2024, expert says

Political commentator Ivan Yakovyna predicts that during the current year, Russia will use ‘absolutely everything’ it has against Ukraine, as it wants to win the war as soon as possible.

In 2024, a significant escalation at the front is possible

The Ukrainian expert points out that we need to ‘prepare for the fact that it will be an all-out war on the part of Russia’ and we need to fight back.

And in 2024, most likely, we will have to recruit additional people to the Armed Forces — 100, 200, 300 thousand people, Ivan Yakovyna said. Share

According to the observer, it would probably be easier to recruit new soldiers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine if the terms of service were clearly defined.

Because if you serve indefinitely, the number of people willing to join the army will rapidly decline. But it is very important to fight off the Russian army in 2024 for a number of reasons. It will be especially difficult this year and it is very important to lose as little as possible this year, the expert explained. Share

According to him, Putin is in a hurry to end the war as soon as possible, so Ukraine must demonstrate to him that the Russian army has no chance of doing so.

Russian army resorts to a new tactic at the front

The Washington Post draws attention to the fact that the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front has escalated. Russia is again using the tactic of ‘meat assaults’.

Over the past few days, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have withdrawn from three villages in the Donetsk region.

What is important to understand is that without ammunition and fresh forces, Ukraine is in a vulnerable position to the Russian offensive.

What is important to understand is that without ammunition and fresh forces, Ukraine is in a vulnerable position to the Russian offensive.