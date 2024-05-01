US Congress urges Pentagon to hand over surplus cluster munitions to Ukraine

Representatives of the Republican Party in the US Congress call on the Pentagon to hand over surplus cluster bombs to Ukraine.
Congress calls on the Pentagon to transfer additional cluster bombs to Ukraine
Republican congressman Joe Wilson stated during the hearing in the House of Representatives that the American military had a surplus of cluster bombs.
He expressed hope that cluster bombs will be provided to Ukraine as soon as possible.
For his part, the chief of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, assured that the USA plans to transfer the maximum possible number of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.
How the acquisition of ATACMS missiles will affect the situation in the war in Ukraine
Business Insider journalists, citing military analyst Philip Carber, point out that the transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles by the US to Ukraine may deprive the Russian-occupied Crimea of its military significance for the Russian aggressors.
According to the journalists of the publication, the USA secretly sent about 100 ATACMS army tactical missile systems to Ukraine.
Karber, who has experience working in Ukraine, said the provision of ATACMS is a "breakthrough".
The authors of the material emphasize that the numerous strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Crimea occupied by Russia made it possible to weaken the Black Sea Fleet significantly.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-