US Congress urges Pentagon to hand over surplus cluster munitions to Ukraine
US Congress
Source:  online.ua

Representatives of the Republican Party in the US Congress call on the Pentagon to hand over surplus cluster bombs to Ukraine.

Congress calls on the Pentagon to transfer additional cluster bombs to Ukraine

Republican congressman Joe Wilson stated during the hearing in the House of Representatives that the American military had a surplus of cluster bombs.

He expressed hope that cluster bombs will be provided to Ukraine as soon as possible.

We have surpluses that must be destroyed. I know a way to destroy them, and that is to send them to the people of Ukraine, emphasised Wilson.

For his part, the chief of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, assured that the USA plans to transfer the maximum possible number of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

How the acquisition of ATACMS missiles will affect the situation in the war in Ukraine

Business Insider journalists, citing military analyst Philip Carber, point out that the transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles by the US to Ukraine may deprive the Russian-occupied Crimea of its military significance for the Russian aggressors.

According to the journalists of the publication, the USA secretly sent about 100 ATACMS army tactical missile systems to Ukraine.

But the versions sent recently can travel about 290 miles, putting more valuable targets in Ukraine's sights. This includes Crimea, which was occupied by Russia in 2014 and is of crucial importance for its military strategy in Ukraine, the publication said.

Karber, who has experience working in Ukraine, said the provision of ATACMS is a "breakthrough".

These weapons can essentially make Crimea worthless from a military point of view, the analyst predicts.

The authors of the material emphasize that the numerous strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Crimea occupied by Russia made it possible to weaken the Black Sea Fleet significantly.

These were carried out by a variety of weapons, including aerial and naval drones, and probably Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles supplied by the UK and France. But ATACMS has a key advantage over Storm Shadows, Radio Free Europe reports, in that they move much faster, the publication said.

