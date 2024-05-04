According to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the entry of NATO troops into Ukraine will be the beginning of World War III.
Hungarian authorities fear escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian war
The controversial diplomat laments that NATO might cross a "red line" if it dares to save Ukraine from Russian aggression directly on the battlefield.
He also continues to insist that Western leaders should start working actively to achieve peace rather than looking for ways to participate in the war.
NATO still planning to increase its support for Ukraine
According to Hungarian diplomacy chief Peter Szijjarto, the Alliance plans to allocate another $100 billion in military aid to Ukraine.
He also once again complained that Europe is doing nothing to achieve peace in Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that the Hungarian authorities take a pro-Russian position and always ignore the fact that it was Russia that started the war against Ukraine and does not want to end it.
