According to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the entry of NATO troops into Ukraine will be the beginning of World War III.

Hungarian authorities fear escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian war

The controversial diplomat laments that NATO might cross a "red line" if it dares to save Ukraine from Russian aggression directly on the battlefield.

He also continues to insist that Western leaders should start working actively to achieve peace rather than looking for ways to participate in the war.

If there are European or American soldiers in Ukraine, it will mean that we have crossed the red line drawn by NATO. If at least one NATO member state sends its troops to Ukraine, it will mean a direct conflict with Russia, which means World War III. Do any of us want that? I do not. This is not our war, because no one has attacked Europe. This is a war between two countries. The escalation of this conflict is very dangerous. Peter Sijarto Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

NATO still planning to increase its support for Ukraine

According to Hungarian diplomacy chief Peter Szijjarto, the Alliance plans to allocate another $100 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

NATO wants to coordinate the supply of weapons to Ukraine and the training of the Ukrainian military more closely than before, and now the Alliance wants to inject another $100 billion into the war, the diplomat said. Share

He also once again complained that Europe is doing nothing to achieve peace in Ukraine.