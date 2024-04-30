NATO chief names unanimity in Alliance as main obstacle to Ukraine's accession
NATO chief names unanimity in Alliance as main obstacle to Ukraine's accession

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg draws attention to the fact that all members of the bloc agree to accept Ukraine into the Alliance, but not now.

Ukraine will become a member of NATO

The NATO Secretary General made this statement during a meeting with Ukrainian officers in Kyiv.

He again reminded that all allies have concluded that Ukraine will be a NATO member state.

According to Jens Stoltenberg, this decision is consistent with his position.

However, Kyiv cannot be stopped from moving towards this goal.

You need to work hard so that you are fully compatible, meet all NATO standards, and can make a political decision.

There is no unanimity in NATO on the Ukrainian issue

Jens Stoltenberg finally publicly explained what the problem is on Ukraine's approach to the Alliance

The problem is that when a country is invited to become a member of a treaty, we don't just need a majority of the 32 allies, we need all the allies to agree. And at this time we have not reached such an agreement. This is the reality. We are working on it, said the Secretary General.

Jens Stoltenberg also added that political conditions and a sharp change in the situation in the international arena can speed up this process.

Despite this, the block has no right to waste time and wait for the right moment, but must continue to increase cooperation with Ukraine for the sake of its safe future.

I regret that we cannot move faster, but the Alliance's reality is that consensus must be reached on any issue.

