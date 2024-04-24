NATO chief says Alliance doesn't plan to change its nuclear policy

NATO is not yet going to deploy nuclear weapons in other countries within the limits of deterrence. This was announced by Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the Alliance.

NATO is not yet ready to use nuclear weapons to deter the Russian Federation

Stoltenberg spoke about the bloc's plans during a press conference in Poland together with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Journalists asked the Secretary-General whether negotiations are underway in NATO countries regarding expanding the Nuclear Sharing program.

There are no plans to expand NATO's agreements on the joint use of nuclear weapons, and there are no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in other NATO countries. Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

What is essential to understand is that Nuclear Sharing is the Alliance's nuclear deterrence program.

According to it, the bloc can transfer nuclear warheads to the member countries of the Alliance that do not have their own nuclear weapons.

Over the past 15 years, US nuclear weapons have been stationed in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey as part of the program.

Poland is ready to deploy nuclear weapons to deter the Russian Federation

Recently, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that his country is prepared to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory.

According to the politician, he has already made it clear to official Washington that Warsaw is ready for severe and decisive actions.

Andrzej Duda is also concerned that Russia is increasingly militarizing the Königsberg area.