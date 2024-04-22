Polish leader Andrzej Duda officially confirmed that Poland is ready to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory.

Poland dared to deploy US nuclear weapons to deter Russia

According to the President of Poland, the topic of the placement of nuclear weapons was often at the centre of the official negotiations between Warsaw and Washington.

Andrzej Duda noted that he has already made it clear to the White House that he is ready for such a decision.

He noted that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is increasingly militarizing the Königsberg region.

It recently moved its nuclear weapons to Belarus. If there is such a decision of our allies to deploy nuclear weapons as part of the nuclear exchange and on our territory to strengthen the security of NATO's eastern flank, we are ready for it. We are an ally of the North Atlantic Alliance and have obligations in this regard; we pursue a standard policy. Andrzej Duda President of Poland

General access to weapons in Poland

The Polish leader doesn't hide that this issue is still debatable in his country.

According to him, Poland has never had such full general access to weapons.

It is possible to discuss loosening certain requirements in this regard, but I would be cautious about full universal access to weapons, Andrzej Duda emphasised. Share

He also reiterated that only Ukraine can decide on what terms to end the war with Russia.