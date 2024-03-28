Ukraine, Poland hold talks on border unblocking: details

Ukraine, together with Poland and the European Union, held negotiations on unblocking the border and finding common positions to resolve the crisis.

How did the negotiations between Ukraine and Poland go about unblocking the border?

Negotiations on unblocking the border with Ukraine lasted more than 6 hours. The meeting occurred in the tripartite format "Ukraine — Poland — European Union."

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said the meeting discussed the situation at the border and trade in the agricultural sector.

We expect specific answers from Poland on the steps we have proposed. Most of them have already been completed. We expect the European Commission to ban the transit and export of goods from Russia and Belarus and approve our agreement on joint control at checkpoints. Denis Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

Ukraine expects today's consultations to yield results and help find ways to resolve problematic issues between the countries.

It was a difficult but frank conversation between ministries and associations. It is important that options for solving the problem were previously discussed, which will be announced soon. At the same time, the issue is difficult for all parties and requires additional time, noted the Minister of Agricultural Policy of Ukraine, Mykola Solskyi. Share

Against the background of these negotiations, the Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that Polish protesters temporarily unblocked the Ugryniv-Dolgobychuv checkpoint. 120 trucks are waiting to cross the border, and unhindered access will last until approximately April 2.

What is known about the meeting between Shmyhal and Tusk

Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal and Polish PM Donald Tusk met in Warsaw on March 28. They discussed the situation at the border, as well as other issues.