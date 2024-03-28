Ukraine, Poland hold talks on border unblocking: details

Ukraine, together with Poland and the European Union, held negotiations on unblocking the border and finding common positions to resolve the crisis.
How did the negotiations between Ukraine and Poland go about unblocking the border?
Negotiations on unblocking the border with Ukraine lasted more than 6 hours. The meeting occurred in the tripartite format "Ukraine — Poland — European Union."
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said the meeting discussed the situation at the border and trade in the agricultural sector.
Ukraine expects today's consultations to yield results and help find ways to resolve problematic issues between the countries.
Against the background of these negotiations, the Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that Polish protesters temporarily unblocked the Ugryniv-Dolgobychuv checkpoint. 120 trucks are waiting to cross the border, and unhindered access will last until approximately April 2.
What is known about the meeting between Shmyhal and Tusk
Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal and Polish PM Donald Tusk met in Warsaw on March 28. They discussed the situation at the border, as well as other issues.
Polish farmers continue to block checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, in particular, not allowing trucks with Ukrainian agricultural products to pass through. According to data on March 27, Polish farmers continue to block three directions. We are talking about the checkpoints "Yagodyn", "Rava-Ruska" and "Ugryniv". Before that, 6 out of 9 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine were blocked.
