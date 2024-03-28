Polish farmers unblock another checkpoint at Ukraine's border
Polish farmers unblock another checkpoint at Ukraine's border

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Lorry
Polish farmers unblocked the "Ugryniv-Dolgobychuv" checkpoint on the Ukrainian border, restoring truck movement.

In Poland, another checkpoint was unblocked

According to information from Polish border guards, trucks are allowed to pass in front of the "Ugryniv-Dolgobychuv" checkpoint on the territory of Poland as usual.

120 trucks are waiting in line to cross the border.

At the same time, Poland notes that the blockade of truck traffic at the specified checkpoint may resume on April 2.

We ask drivers and carriers to take the information into account, border guards inform.

What is known about the border blockade

In February, the protests on the Polish-Ukrainian border resumed. Farmers block crossing points, and recently, they started dumping Ukrainian grain. Agrarians said they would continue their protests at the border until the end of April.

However, a number of checkpoints on the border with Ukraine were recently unblocked. In particular, on March 21, the blockade of the "Zosyn-Ustylug" checkpoint ended. The movement of trucks to and from Ukraine has resumed.

We should also note that previously, Polish farmers did not let trucks out of Ukraine at two checkpoints - "Yagodyn" and "Rava-Ruska".

