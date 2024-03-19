Ukraine's grain exports have no meaningful effect on grain prices in Poland
Ukraine's grain exports have no meaningful effect on grain prices in Poland

Blockade of the Ukrainian border
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Polish Institute of Public Finance (IPF) concluded that Ukrainian exports do not significantly affect the reduction of grain prices in Poland. This means that the blockade of the border does not make any sense.

Polish farmers baselessly blame Ukraine for their problems

As a result of the large-scale analytical study "Seed of Discord: Analysis of Agrarian Protests", it became known that importing Ukrainian agricultural products cannot be considered a blow to the Polish economy.

Polish experts also noted that the statement that part of the grain is imported from Ukraine to Poland via other countries, in particular Lithuania, is incorrect.

Moreover, analysts refuted the opinion that the embargo on imports from Ukraine could significantly affect the stability of agricultural market prices.

The embargo does not have a significant impact on prices at the country level, especially in the conditions of the single agricultural market of the EU, since prices depend on many factors, including the situation in the world, says the IPF study.

Ukraine is not to blame for the grain crisis

Foreign experts point out that imports from Ukraine are not the main reason for Polish farmers' economic difficulties.

In addition, it is emphasised that the trade balance with Ukraine regarding agricultural products is harmful.

However, it is crucial to understand that this does not apply to all products.

In particular, there are sectors where Poland has a positive trade balance with Ukraine, such as the meat and dairy industry. On the other hand, a complete embargo on products from Ukraine will not change the internal situation on the market, as prices on world markets play a dominant role.

