Ukraine's government admits lack of dialogue with Poland regarding blocking border

According to Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna, the Ukrainian authorities still do not have a dialogue with Poland regarding the unblocking of the border.
The Cabinet does not know how to unblock the border with Poland
Stefanyshyn draws attention to the fact that Poland and Ukraine are negotiating with the Polish side regarding the possible settlement of problematic issues.
As the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister emphasizes, she does not see readiness for concessions on the part of official Warsaw at the moment.
Olha Stefanishyna also emphasized that the Polish authorities themselves should be interested in settling the situation inside the country, because, as is known, the blockade occurs both on the border with the Baltic countries and with Germany.
The crisis in Poland continues to grow
According to the deputy prime minister, everything happening in Poland now is a complex internal situation influenced by the elections.
According to her, the Cabinet of Ministers is currently "in full combat readiness" and has an arsenal of legal tools to respond to unfriendly trade policies.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-