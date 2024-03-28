Ukraine's government admits lack of dialogue with Poland regarding blocking border

According to Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna, the Ukrainian authorities still do not have a dialogue with Poland regarding the unblocking of the border.

The Cabinet does not know how to unblock the border with Poland

Stefanyshyn draws attention to the fact that Poland and Ukraine are negotiating with the Polish side regarding the possible settlement of problematic issues.

However, while negotiating the monitoring of certain products' exports and imports, we have not engaged in a dialogue regarding how to resolve the crisis related to the Ukrainian border blockade. Olga Stefanishyna Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration

As the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister emphasizes, she does not see readiness for concessions on the part of official Warsaw at the moment.

Olha Stefanishyna also emphasized that the Polish authorities themselves should be interested in settling the situation inside the country, because, as is known, the blockade occurs both on the border with the Baltic countries and with Germany.

The crisis in Poland continues to grow

According to the deputy prime minister, everything happening in Poland now is a complex internal situation influenced by the elections.

And we are ready to meet the Polish side, we are in dialogue with them. But today we do not see an understanding of how to end this crisis situation, — explained Olga Stefanishyna. Share

According to her, the Cabinet of Ministers is currently "in full combat readiness" and has an arsenal of legal tools to respond to unfriendly trade policies.