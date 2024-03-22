Polish farmers temporarily unblock checkpoint at Ukraine's border
Polish farmers temporarily unblock checkpoint at Ukraine's border

State Customs Service of Ukraine
Strike
Strikers in Poland will unblock the "Zosyn-Ustylug" border checkpoint.

The strike of Polish farmers will temporarily stop at the Zosyn checkpoint

On the evening of March 21, Poles are planning to temporarily stop the protest in front of the Zosyn checkpoint. Therefore, the movement will be carried out without complications

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) reported this.

According to the Polish side, the protest related to the partial restriction of vehicle movement in front of the "Zosyn" checkpoint will be temporarily suspended today from 8:00 p.m.

On the Polish border, it is planned to unblock the "Zosyn-Ustylug" railway station. Movement will be carried out without complications.

Unblocking of bus traffic at the "Medyka" border checkpoint

In the evening of March 20, Polish protesters unblocked the movement of passenger buses through the "Medyka" highway in both directions.

The SBGS reported that passenger cars and buses have resumed passing in both directions at the Shegyni-Medyka checkpoint.

At the same time, traffic for trucks is restricted.

Earlier, it became known that on March 20, Polish farmers blocked trucks and buses on the "Medyka — Shegyni" highway until approximately 8:00 p.m. At the same time, according to the border guards, the participants of the protest actions did not allow passenger cars, but they had the opportunity to bypass the protest.

The traffic blockade began around 11:10. Its organizers planned to let one bus pass for two hours for entry into Ukraine and departure.

