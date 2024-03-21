Polish farmers block bus movement at Ukraine's border

On March 20, Polish farmers blocked lorries and buses on the "Medyka-Shegyni" highway until approximately 8:00 p.m.

Blocking of bus traffic on the "Medyka — Sheghyni" checkpoint

The State Board Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) reported receiving such information from Polish border guards.

Until 20:00, the passage of trucks and buses on the "Medyka — Shegyni" highway will be suspended entirely.

At the same time, according to the border guards, the protest participants will not allow cars to pass.

However, for this category of transport, there is a possibility of detouring the protesters on the adjacent side.

All the truckers and citizens who need to plan their trips through this direction on the Ukrainian-Polish border are asked to consider this information.

Before that, it became known that the restriction of bus traffic began on March 20 around 11:10. Its organizers plan to let one bus pass for two hours both for entry into Ukraine and departure.

It is unknown how long the protesters plan to obstruct the movement of buses.

Farmers' protests: what is known

On March 20, a nationwide protest against farmers took place in Poland. They used agricultural machinery to block many roads leading to large cities and expressways, in particular at the entrances to border crossings with neighboring countries.

Five hundred eighty protests are planned with the participation of 70,000 farmers.

At the same time, farmers' protests on the Ukrainian border have been going on for several months.