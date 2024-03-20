EU demands Polish protesters to unblock Ukraine's border immediately

Josep Borrell, the head of European diplomacy, said on March 20 that Polish protesters must immediately unblock the Ukrainian border.

Borrell demands the immediate unblocking of the Ukrainian border

The diplomat made this statement during a Brussels briefing following the Ukraine-EU Association Council results.

The bloc's government representative insists the border with Ukraine must be unblocked.

Regarding blocking the border, yes, we know about it and are closely following these events. Of course, the border must be unlocked. Josep Borrell Head of European diplomacy

According to the European diplomat, despite the reasons given by the organizers of the protests, the existing problem can be solved in another way.

Josep Borrell emphasises that the European Union must have free transit between Ukraine and the EU for military and civilian purposes.

I understand there may be concerns. But the solution path should not undermine the transit between Ukraine and Poland at this critical moment, emphasised the head of EU diplomacy. Share

Ukraine continues to lose billions due to the Polish blockade

According to preliminary estimates, Ukraine will lose 6.5 billion hryvnias in customs revenue in March due to the Polish blockade.

What is essential to understand is that one and a half brigades are fully equipped with everything.

It is also impossible not to mention that on March 20 the largest protest action in Poland is taking place.

We are talking about almost 600 protests across the country. The border with Ukraine is also blocked, and even buses are blocked at the "Medyka-Sheghini" public transport station.