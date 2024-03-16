Polish farmers block the movement of trucks at 6 checkpoints with Ukraine

On the routes to the checkpoints "Yagodin", "Ustylug", "Rava-Ruska", "Ugryniv" and "Shegyny", Polish farmers delay the movement of trucks, and on the route "Krakivets" - the largest queue of all directions

The strike of Polish farmers is gaining momentum

Protesters continue to block and complicate the movement of freight transport on the border with Ukraine.

Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Service, announced this.

The situation at each of the checkpoints changes, sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, because the Polish protesters constantly change their wishes regarding the blocking of traffic for cargo vehicles. However, for the last few days, it remains unchanged that they are taking such actions in five directions. If we talk about the directions of the checkpoints from the Ukrainian side, they are "Yagodin", "Ustilug", "Rava-Ruska", "Ugryniv" and "Sheghini". Andriy Demchenko Spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine

Demchenko also added that on the night of March 8-9, when protesters blocked traffic in the direction of "Krakowec", there was information about the renewal of protests from March 13, and, fortunately, these actions did not take place and traffic remains at the "Krakowec" checkpoint intense in both directions.

According to him, Polish farmers block traffic only for cargo vehicles, other categories of transport travel freely in all directions, including passenger cars and buses. Blocking occurs exclusively for trucks that plan to cross the border in both directions.

In the five directions, where traffic is still blocked, we note that the protesters do not allow freight vehicles that follow from Ukraine to Poland through "Yagodin" and "Rava-Ruska" at all. We can say that they are not allowed through the Sheghini checkpoint either, because only three trucks crossed the border in the past day.

In the direction of "Ustylug" and "Ugryniv" they used to completely block the traffic for trucks in the direction of Poland, now 1-2 trucks per hour are allowed through. We note the difficulty of crossing the border from Poland to Ukraine in the direction of "Yagodin" and "Sheghyn". About 120 trucks crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine at the Yagodyn checkpoint, and about 40 at the Shegyna checkpoint.

Demchenko added that as of the morning of March 16, there were a little over 1,000 freight vehicles in queues on these five routes. In the direction of "Krakivets" the queue is the largest of all directions, there are about 600 trucks waiting for the opportunity to cross the border towards Ukraine. Share

Polish farmers' strike: what is known

On February 7, Polish farmers sent an official message about the resumption of strikes on the border with Ukraine. Blocking of the checkpoint "Dorogusk — Yagodin" began on February 9. The protest was approved by the local authorities until March 9.

The reason for the renewal of protests is simple: according to one of the organizers of the action, Roman Kondruv, it is that since the previous actions, the authorities have not done anything with the problems of technical grain from Ukraine.

On February 12, on the Ukrainian-Polish border, near the checkpoint "Yagodin - Dorogusk", Poles dumped grain from Ukrainian trucks on the ground.

From February 20, they promised to block all border crossings with Ukraine for a month. Ukrainian carriers held their own peaceful protest in response to the actions of Polish farmers.

The State Border Service of Ukraine stated that they had not received information from the Polish side regarding the complete blocking of the border. In response to blocking the Poles, Ukrainian carriers are preparing an action at three checkpoints.

On February 20, Polish farmers on the border with Ukraine blocked the railway and dumped grain from a freight car. Later it turned out that it was headed for Germany.

On the evening of February 20, Polish protesters relaxed traffic restrictions near the border with Ukraine at two checkpoints, in particular through Grebenne — Rava-Ruska, and began to let cars through. Share

On March 13, Polish protesters announced the renewal of the truck blockade in front of the Korchova-Krakowiec checkpoint.

The movement of trucks towards Poland is carried out only at the checkpoint "Krakowec". Instead, "Yagodin", "Ustylug", "Ugryniv", "Rava-Ruska" and "Sheghini" remain blocked.