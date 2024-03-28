Ukraine, Poland close to agreement on agricultural products import

According to Krzysztof Paszyk, head of the Polish Peasant Party, official Warsaw and Kyiv are close to an agreement on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.

What is known about the chances of an agreement between Ukraine and Poland regarding the import of agricultural products

I think that it will be possible today and tomorrow to make what is sometimes called transit actually become transit ... I am optimistic about the results, said Paszyk. Share

He emphasized that the relevant agreement is highly likely to be approved based on the results of the dialogue between the Ukrainian and Polish parties.

Pashzyk added that the agreement between Poland and Ukraine should contain clearly defined qualitative and quantitative quotas for products that can remain in Poland's territory.

What is known about the position of the EU

Meanwhile, Belgium, chairing the EU Council, supported extending the agreement on duty-free trade with Ukraine.

The updated project partially took into account the requirements of Poland and France.

According to the approved document, the base period that will be considered when determining the volume of supplies of Ukrainian agricultural products will cover 2022 and 2023 and the second half of 2021, when the volumes of Ukrainian imports were lower.

However, Ukraine opposed this proposal.

On Monday, EU ambassadors discussed the renewal and extension of the agreement but did not approve it. The Belgian presidency postponed the approval of the agreement on Wednesday, as many countries have not decided on a position.

Last Wednesday, the ambassadors could not approve the agreement, as Poland and France consider the text agreed with the European Parliament insufficient.