Polish farmers end border blockade with Russia

Farmers in Poland officially confirmed that they intend to stop the protest action on the border with Russia. According to them, the main reason is the upcoming Easter holidays.

The protest on the Polish-Russian border will be stopped

According to local journalists, the farmers still decided to suspend the protest action at the border with the Russian Federation in Grzehotki, which they started on Wednesday, March 20.

It is important to understand that at that time, the farmers blocked the border crossing, allowing one car per hour.

According to Jerzy Salitra from the board of the Warmian-Masurian Chamber of Agriculture, he was actually shocked by how many goods are coming to the European Union from the aggressor country.

He also drew attention to the fact that Brussels has not yet decided to ban the import of grain from Russia into the Community.

Despite the fact that countries have condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine, trade with Russia continues. They transport a lot of things, in particular, they transport gas and not only liquefied gas, one driver said he was transporting methane, Jerzy Salitra said. Share

Despite this, the action's organisers officially confirmed to journalists that the border blockade will be stopped in connection with the upcoming Easter holidays.

It is worth noting that earlier, Polish farmers were more determined and announced a blockade of the Russian border for at least a month.

Blockade of the border of Ukraine. Latest news

On March 20, the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, officially announced the resumption of traffic of all vehicles at the "Medyka-Shehyni" checkpoint.

On Thursday, March 21, it became known that Polish protesters would stop blocking the movement of vehicles in front of the "Zosyn—Ustylug" checkpoint.