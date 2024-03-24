Polish farmers blocked the movement of trucks from Ukraine at two checkpoints

The movement of freight vehicles towards Poland at the checkpoints "Yagodin" and "Rava-Ruska" is completely blocked by Polish protesters.

At two checkpoints, the movement of trucks in the direction of Poland is completely blocked

As the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said, the directions "Ugryniv", "Yagodin" and "Rava-Ruska" are blocked on the border with Poland. On the last two, Polish farmers do not let trucks traveling from Ukraine to Poland pass at all.

Over the last period, there have been zero indicators of crossing the border to leave Ukraine. In total, about 500 trucks are waiting in line on these routes.

As Demchenko noted, there are also queues at unlocked checkpoints on the Polish border, but the movement of trucks is not blocked. There are also queues at points on the border with other countries.

We have queues in three directions - Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. In particular, in the direction of the "Uzhgorod" checkpoint, which is the border with Slovakia, as of this morning, there are about 300 trucks waiting in line. Andriy Demchenko Spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine

According to him, about 800 trucks are standing in line at the Tisza checkpoint on the border with Hungary. In front of the Porubne checkpoint, about 400 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine from the territory of Romania.

Here we see an increase in queues precisely with the beginning of traffic blocking by Polish farmers on the border with Ukraine, as it is quite difficult to cross the border with Poland, he said. Share

What is known about the border blockade

In February, protests on the Polish-Ukrainian border resumed. Crossing points are blocked by farmers, and recently they started dumping Ukrainian grain. Agrarians said they would continue their protests at the border until the end of April.