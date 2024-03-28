Ukraine's PM Shmygal arrives in Warsaw for intergovernmental negotiations

The Ukrainian delegation arrived at the intergovernmental consultations in Warsaw on March 28. The main topics of the dialogue between the PMs of Ukraine and Poland became known.

What Ukraine's PM Shmyhal will discuss with his Polish colleague Tusk

PM Denys Shmyhal noted that the main issues of the meeting will be coordinated before the joint government meeting.

We will talk about weapons for Ukraine, the situation on the border of our states, and the development of trade and infrastructure. We count on a pragmatic and constructive dialogue and the development of practical solutions. Denis Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

Meeting of Shmyhal and Tusk

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet in Warsaw on March 28 to discuss the situation at the border and other issues.

Polish farmers continue to block checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, in particular, not allowing trucks with Ukrainian agricultural products to pass. According to data on March 27, Polish farmers continue to block three directions.

We are talking about the checkpoints "Yagodin", "Rava-Ruska" and "Ugryniv". Before that, 6 out of 9 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine were blocked.

On the eve of the talks between Tusk and Shmyhal, Deputy PM Olga Stefanishyna said that, as of today, Ukraine does not have a dialogue with Poland regarding unblocking the border.