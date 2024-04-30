Media reports NATO members face new problems before possible war with Russia

The Wall Street Journal notes that NATO has begun to actively prepare for a potential invasion of Russia, despite the conflicts that arise in the bloc on this matter.

NATO faced new problems

According to the data of American journalists, currently, the members of the block have become hostages of several serious disputes:

the leaders cannot come to a single conclusion on the issue of full membership of Ukraine and other candidates in NATO; the members of the Alliance do not understand who can replace Jens Stoltenberg as Secretary General; many NATO countries are still far from reaching the level of the promised military budget.

What is essential to understand is that ten years ago, the countries agreed that by this year, each of them would spend at least 2% of the gross domestic product on defence.

One of the most fundamental disagreements in the Alliance is the inconsistency in the views of member countries on threats. NATO names terrorism and Russia as its main threats. Many officials in Turkey and other Mediterranean member states are more concerned about regional conflicts, illegal migration and terrorism than about Russia, the publication writes. Share

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv:

NATO is still preparing for a possible war with Russia

As mentioned earlier, NATO forces from 14 member countries gathered in Latvia to take part in the most extensive military exercises of the Alliance since the Cold War.

This event's fundamental goal is to signal to Putin that the Alliance is ready to protect its members, especially those near the border with Russia.

It is worth noting that after the Cold War, differences in languages, communication systems, and weapons within NATO did not play such an important role because the bloc's soldiers rarely fought side by side.