NATO chief Stoltenberg arrives in Kyiv with unannounced visit

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Kyiv on April 29. He has already met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Stoltenberg came to visit Kyiv
During the press conference, Zelenskyy said he discussed the initiative to create a special fund of €100 billion for five years to support Ukrainian defence at the meeting with Stoltenberg.
Zelenskyy also expressed confidence that Ukraine will receive additional aid packages and Patriot missiles "without delays." There are no specifics yet regarding the deliveries of the Patriots themselves.
NATO allies did not provide the necessary assistance to Ukraine
During a speech on April 25 at an event in Berlin, Stoltenberg said that NATO allies had not provided Ukraine with the help they promised earlier.
Stoltenberg noted that these delays have consequences — Ukraine was outgunned, which allowed Russia to advance on the front line.
