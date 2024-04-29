NATO chief Stoltenberg arrives in Kyiv with unannounced visit

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Kyiv on April 29. He has already met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the press conference, Zelenskyy said he discussed the initiative to create a special fund of €100 billion for five years to support Ukrainian defence at the meeting with Stoltenberg.

Allies have the opportunity to implement such an initiative. Details are vital to us, and these mustn't be at the expense of bilateral volumes, which are marked by our agreements on security guarantees. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy also expressed confidence that Ukraine will receive additional aid packages and Patriot missiles "without delays." There are no specifics yet regarding the deliveries of the Patriots themselves.

There are the first steps, which we discussed today with the Secretary General of NATO. For our part, we also work analytically, we understand which states have what, there are relevant dialogues, we are working on additional Patriot systems.

NATO allies did not provide the necessary assistance to Ukraine

During a speech on April 25 at an event in Berlin, Stoltenberg said that NATO allies had not provided Ukraine with the help they promised earlier.

We must be honest. The reality is that in recent months NATO members have not provided the support we promised. For months, the US could not agree on a package. And in Europe, supplies of ammunition are much lower than the levels we promised to provide.

Stoltenberg noted that these delays have consequences — Ukraine was outgunned, which allowed Russia to advance on the front line.