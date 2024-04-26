NATO Sec, German MFA chief hold a secret meeting about Ukraine: details
Category
Politics
Publication date

NATO Sec, German MFA chief hold a secret meeting about Ukraine: details

Annalena Baerbock and Jens Stoltenberg
Читати українською
Source:  Bild

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his desire to hold a conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock. The discussion turned out to be "hot" and concerned Ukraine.

Secret dinner of high officials of NATO and Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a confidential dinner in the restaurant of one of the five-star hotels in Berlin. This information is reported by Bild, noting that the two were seen leaving the hotel surrounded by seven security personnel.

According to the BILD report, the NATO Secretary General expressed his desire to hold a conversation with the German Foreign Minister. It is noted that he has just arrived from Poland, where he met with PM Donald Tusk.

The main topics of discussion were related to the deterrence of Russia, defence and support of Ukraine. At their meeting, the high-ranking officials discussed issues of European security and further assistance to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General calls for increased defence spending in Europe

BILD reports that the NATO Secretary General also focused on the need to increase defense spending in Europe, including in Germany. He is believed to be in Germany to prepare for the upcoming NATO summit in Washington in July.

At the meeting of the G7 countries on April 19, NATO Chairman Jens Stoltenberg and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock insisted that the G7 countries provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems.

During the conversation between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, and the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, the latter expressed that each NATO member country should make a mandatory contribution to aid Ukraine.

This contribution must be distributed fairly and equally among all countries. Kuleba expressed his desire to create a fund of 100 billion euros for five years to help Ukraine with the participation of all the countries of the Alliance, which would mean an annual contribution of 20 billion euros.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO chief Stoltenberg says NATO countries agreed to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems
Jens Stoltenberg
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine, NATO agree on work plan before Washington summit
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine, NATO agree on work plan before Washington summit
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO chief says Alliance doesn't plan to change its nuclear policy
Jens Stoltenberg

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?