NATO Sec, German MFA chief hold a secret meeting about Ukraine: details

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his desire to hold a conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock. The discussion turned out to be "hot" and concerned Ukraine.
Secret dinner of high officials of NATO and Germany
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a confidential dinner in the restaurant of one of the five-star hotels in Berlin. This information is reported by Bild, noting that the two were seen leaving the hotel surrounded by seven security personnel.
The main topics of discussion were related to the deterrence of Russia, defence and support of Ukraine. At their meeting, the high-ranking officials discussed issues of European security and further assistance to Ukraine.
NATO Secretary General calls for increased defence spending in Europe
At the meeting of the G7 countries on April 19, NATO Chairman Jens Stoltenberg and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock insisted that the G7 countries provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems.
During the conversation between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, and the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, the latter expressed that each NATO member country should make a mandatory contribution to aid Ukraine.
This contribution must be distributed fairly and equally among all countries. Kuleba expressed his desire to create a fund of 100 billion euros for five years to help Ukraine with the participation of all the countries of the Alliance, which would mean an annual contribution of 20 billion euros.
