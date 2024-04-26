NATO Sec, German MFA chief hold a secret meeting about Ukraine: details

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his desire to hold a conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock. The discussion turned out to be "hot" and concerned Ukraine.

Secret dinner of high officials of NATO and Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a confidential dinner in the restaurant of one of the five-star hotels in Berlin. This information is reported by Bild, noting that the two were seen leaving the hotel surrounded by seven security personnel.

According to the BILD report, the NATO Secretary General expressed his desire to hold a conversation with the German Foreign Minister. It is noted that he has just arrived from Poland, where he met with PM Donald Tusk. Share

The main topics of discussion were related to the deterrence of Russia, defence and support of Ukraine. At their meeting, the high-ranking officials discussed issues of European security and further assistance to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General calls for increased defence spending in Europe

BILD reports that the NATO Secretary General also focused on the need to increase defense spending in Europe, including in Germany. He is believed to be in Germany to prepare for the upcoming NATO summit in Washington in July. Share

At the meeting of the G7 countries on April 19, NATO Chairman Jens Stoltenberg and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock insisted that the G7 countries provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems.

During the conversation between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, and the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, the latter expressed that each NATO member country should make a mandatory contribution to aid Ukraine.