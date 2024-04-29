NATO chief acknowledges Alliance has not fulfilled its promises regarding military aid to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that the Alliance countries have not fulfilled their own promises to help Ukraine, but the situation will soon change for the better.
Stoltenberg promises strong support from NATO to Ukraine
In particular, Stoltenberg announced an increase in artillery ammunition supply to Ukraine shortly.
He emphasised that the US decision to finance aid to Kyiv for $60 billion influenced the acceleration of aid to Ukraine from NATO countries.
Stoltenberg regarding Ukraine's membership in NATO
The NATO chief assured that Ukraine has every right to a place in the Alliance, but the allies are unlikely to reach an agreement on this issue at the summit in Washington in July.
The NATO chief explained that all Alliance members must agree to the decision to invite Ukraine to NATO.
He expressed his lack of confidence in achieving such an outcome at the summit in July.
At the same time, the NATO Secretary General noted the need for Ukraine to become as operationally compatible as possible, fully meet all NATO standards, and become a member when the political conditions are met.
According to him, the possibilities of strengthening Ukraine's military support and providing such forces and means, which in the future will ensure the Armed Forces of Ukraine's place in the Alliance, are currently being discussed.
