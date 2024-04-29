NATO chief acknowledges Alliance has not fulfilled its promises regarding military aid to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that the Alliance countries have not fulfilled their own promises to help Ukraine, but the situation will soon change for the better.

Stoltenberg promises strong support from NATO to Ukraine

In particular, Stoltenberg announced an increase in artillery ammunition supply to Ukraine shortly.

I will be very honest with President Zelenskyy and with the Verkhovna Rada that NATO allies have not fulfilled what we promised in recent months. The United States spent six months agreeing on the package, and the European allies did not provide the munitions we promised. But now I am sure that everything will change, emphasised Alliance's chief. Share

He emphasised that the US decision to finance aid to Kyiv for $60 billion influenced the acceleration of aid to Ukraine from NATO countries.

It is not too late for Ukraine to win. But that is why it is so important that the NATO allies now actually do what we promised, and that we turn these commitments into real supplies of weapons and ammunition, and I am now sure that this will happen, Stoltenberg emphasised. Share

Stoltenberg regarding Ukraine's membership in NATO

The NATO chief assured that Ukraine has every right to a place in the Alliance, but the allies are unlikely to reach an agreement on this issue at the summit in Washington in July.

Today we discussed preparations for the July NATO summit. So, Mr. President, I am looking forward to the opportunity to welcome you to Washington for this meeting," Stoltenberg emphasised. Share

The NATO chief explained that all Alliance members must agree to the decision to invite Ukraine to NATO.

He expressed his lack of confidence in achieving such an outcome at the summit in July.

At the same time, the NATO Secretary General noted the need for Ukraine to become as operationally compatible as possible, fully meet all NATO standards, and become a member when the political conditions are met.

According to him, the possibilities of strengthening Ukraine's military support and providing such forces and means, which in the future will ensure the Armed Forces of Ukraine's place in the Alliance, are currently being discussed.