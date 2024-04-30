Zelenskyy says Ukraine to become NATO member after victory in war against Russia

As the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said, Ukraine will be able to become a full member of NATO when it wins the war with Russia.

Ukraine will not join the Alliance without defeating Russia

The Ukrainian leader made a loud statement in this regard during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and with officers undergoing professional military education courses according to Alliance standards.

I believe we will be in NATO only when we win. I do not believe we will be accepted into NATO during the war. For some, this is a risk for NATO members; for some, there is simply scepticism about it. The issue of NATO is—as the Secretary-General (Stoltenberg—ed.) rightly said—a question of the majority. And the majority is a political issue. And for Ukraine to be politically accepted into the Alliance, a victory is needed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, when it comes to Ukraine's membership in the Alliance, "no one will raise the issue of compatibility with NATO and the level of the Ukrainian military."

Why did Russia dare to start a war against Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggests that one of the main reasons for the Russian-Ukrainian war is that Ukraine was not accepted into NATO.

The President recalled that many years ago, there was also appropriate scepticism among some Alliance members regarding Ukraine's potential membership.