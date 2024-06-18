'It isn't easy to get to us'. Volunteer Abu Yunus discloses recruiting process to the Sheikh Mansur battalion

In an interview with Online.UA, Abu Yunus, a volunteer of the Chechen battalion named after Sheikh Mansur, who fights on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, talked about the ideology of the military unit and his first combat experience in a full-scale war against Russia.

Not all volunteers are selected for our battalion

If volunteers come, for example, many want to, but we don't take all of them. All must be verified. We select only specific people who are familiar to soldiers from our battalion and can trust them. It is very difficult to get to us. Share

First of all, one must believe in the Almighty. This is what unites us. We live by faith and keep it. When we go to battle, we say: "Brothers, if we offended someone, forgive us for the sake of the Most High, for the sake of Allah. Do not hold evil!". Abu Yunus Sniper of the volunteer battalion named after Sheikh Mansur

Abu Yunus shared how the new volunteers came to the battalion named after Sheikh Mansur.

Yes, we do not have any compulsion. It is voluntary. I have a certain task, I can take it, or I can refuse it. We understand everything very well, there are cases when, on the contrary, they are offended that they were not taken on the task.

According to the volunteer, "No one tells anyone whether you are a coward or not; we all perfectly understand that everyone wants to fight".

I was not accepted for the first task, for example. They said I don't have enough experience yet. I insisted on the second task, and I was accepted. Then they already gave me a machine gun. There was a task in Brovary, a village there that we liberated. These orcs, the occupiers, sat down there. And then I was assigned to cover my brothers. Share

Abu Yunus recalls that the combat test passed without any casualties.

Three tanks were knocked out (Russian tanks—ed.). They were chased away and released. This is how my first assignment went.

Turkmens do not know their history because the USSR destroyed it

Volunteer Abu Yunus emphasised the terrible role of Russian propaganda and its influence on Turkmenistan.

Well, of course, first of all, Russian television (influences — ed.). Then, the road to Russia opens. Do you want to get to Ukraine? It is very difficult, but in Russia, it is easy.