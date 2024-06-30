How Russian propaganda affects Armenia — the answer of the Nemesis Group fighter "Dzhanich"
How Russian propaganda affects Armenia — the answer of the Nemesis Group fighter "Dzhanich"

In an interview with Online.UA, Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanich" talked about how Russian propaganda affects Armenia so strongly.

  • Nemesis Group fighters are active on the frontlines fighting against Russia and share their observations about Russian disinformation.
  • Russian propaganda tries to paint a negative impression of Ukraine, hiding the support and counteroffensive of the Armed Forces.
  • Ukraine has the support of volunteers from Armenia, who are ready to stand on the side of truth and defend Ukrainian land in the war against the Russian Federation.
  • The motivation of Armenian soldiers is to protect their homeland and support Ukraine.

Felix "Dzhanich" gave an example of Russian propaganda in Armenia

The Nemesis Group is a community of Ukrainian Armenians who are descendants of the Bagratuni kingdom, who have been directly involved in combat operations in the war against Russia since the first days of the full-scale invasion. Our chevrons depict Ashot the Iron - the king of Armenia from the Bagratuni family, and the patron of the Armenian army.

As "Dzhanich" notes, Russian propaganda works powerfully.

I will give such a small example. My relatives call and say: "We only show a Russian channel on TV, that in Dnipropetrovsk, in the center of the Dnipro, Russian troops have planted a flag." I say: "no, my compatriots, our Armenians were just drinking coffee in the center, "but the fact that Ukraine will soon raise a flag in Moscow, you can believe that, it is possible."

Felix "Dzhanich"

Felix "Dzhanich"

Nemesis Group fighter

The Nemesis Group fighter also spoke about the fact that Russia is hiding the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces and Ukraine's support in Armenia.

They were shocked when Ukraine started attacking, because they don't show it there. Russia also did not show that there was a rally in support of Ukraine in Armenia! They extinguish immediately, they do not give a way out, but all people understand this perfectly, - said Fighter Felix "Dzhanich".

"Dzhanych" revealed the motivation of volunteers from Armenia who are fighting for Ukraine against the Russian Federation

As the Nemesis Group fighter points out, he does communicate with many of them.

Felix "Dzhanich" says that Armenian volunteers go out to their community on their own, because they monitor the activities and successes of the Nemesis Group.

The motivation of such soldiers is always the same — to defend their homeland, to defend Ukraine, and to stand up for the truth.

Because, I will emphasize one point, as it turns out, during this war it became clear that each country has its own history, each has such a feeling, as if everyone lived in their own world, on their own globe, and had their own history, and no one else did not know. And then they dumped everyone on the same land, and that's all: "I have my own story, I don't have my own," explains Felix "Dzhanich".

