How Russian propaganda affects Armenia — the answer of the Nemesis Group fighter "Dzhanich"

In an interview with Online.UA, Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanich" talked about how Russian propaganda affects Armenia so strongly.
- Nemesis Group fighters are active on the frontlines fighting against Russia and share their observations about Russian disinformation.
- Russian propaganda tries to paint a negative impression of Ukraine, hiding the support and counteroffensive of the Armed Forces.
- Ukraine has the support of volunteers from Armenia, who are ready to stand on the side of truth and defend Ukrainian land in the war against the Russian Federation.
- The motivation of Armenian soldiers is to protect their homeland and support Ukraine.
Felix "Dzhanich" gave an example of Russian propaganda in Armenia
The Nemesis Group is a community of Ukrainian Armenians who are descendants of the Bagratuni kingdom, who have been directly involved in combat operations in the war against Russia since the first days of the full-scale invasion. Our chevrons depict Ashot the Iron - the king of Armenia from the Bagratuni family, and the patron of the Armenian army.
As "Dzhanich" notes, Russian propaganda works powerfully.
The Nemesis Group fighter also spoke about the fact that Russia is hiding the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces and Ukraine's support in Armenia.
"Dzhanych" revealed the motivation of volunteers from Armenia who are fighting for Ukraine against the Russian Federation
As the Nemesis Group fighter points out, he does communicate with many of them.
Felix "Dzhanich" says that Armenian volunteers go out to their community on their own, because they monitor the activities and successes of the Nemesis Group.
The motivation of such soldiers is always the same — to defend their homeland, to defend Ukraine, and to stand up for the truth.
