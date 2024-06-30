Why Armenians of Ukraine are actively joining the ranks of the AFU — Nemesis Group fighter "Dzhanich"

In an interview with Online.UA, Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanich" told what motivates and inspires Armenians to fight for the independence of Ukraine.

Armenians are fighting for justice and Ukraine, which they have come to love

As "Dzhanych" notes, his compatriots who live in Ukraine know very well where the truth is and where lies.

They do take up arms to protect their homes and families from the Russian invaders.

I grew up here, I live here, but I love my Armenia just the same. I have two countries. Any Caucasian who fights in Ukraine has a homeland by blood, and there is a homeland where he lived. I love my Armenia — it is the best, the most beautiful, the most precious. I have all my tattoos filled with the Armenian language, all of them. I even have "Armenia" written on my chest in Armenian letters, and none of my relatives, not even Ukrainians, said to me: "why did you do that?". And I clearly and proudly say: "I love this country — Ukraine, and I love my Armenia!" Felix "Dzhanich" Nemesis Group fighter

As the Nemesis Group fighter points out, he does communicate with many of them.

Felix "Dzhanich" says that Armenian volunteers go out to their community on their own, because they monitor the activities and successes of the Nemesis Group.

The motivation of such soldiers is always the same — to defend their homeland, to defend Ukraine, and also to stand up for the truth.