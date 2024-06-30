Why Armenians of Ukraine are actively joining the ranks of the AFU — Nemesis Group fighter "Dzhanich"
Why Armenians of Ukraine are actively joining the ranks of the AFU — Nemesis Group fighter "Dzhanich"

Felix "Dzhanich"
Source:  online.ua

In an interview with Online.UA, Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanich" told what motivates and inspires Armenians to fight for the independence of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Volunteers from Armenia are motivated to defend Ukraine and their homeland from Russia.
  • Felix "Dzhanich" emphasizes the importance of awareness of the common history of humanity against the background of the challenges that are emerging now.
  • Armenian volunteers independently join the Nemesis Group, because they already know about the successes and achievements of the community during the war against the Russian Federation.

Armenians are fighting for justice and Ukraine, which they have come to love

As "Dzhanych" notes, his compatriots who live in Ukraine know very well where the truth is and where lies.

They do take up arms to protect their homes and families from the Russian invaders.

I grew up here, I live here, but I love my Armenia just the same. I have two countries. Any Caucasian who fights in Ukraine has a homeland by blood, and there is a homeland where he lived. I love my Armenia — it is the best, the most beautiful, the most precious. I have all my tattoos filled with the Armenian language, all of them. I even have "Armenia" written on my chest in Armenian letters, and none of my relatives, not even Ukrainians, said to me: "why did you do that?". And I clearly and proudly say: "I love this country — Ukraine, and I love my Armenia!"

Nemesis Group fighter

Felix "Dzhanich"

Nemesis Group fighter

"Dzhanich" revealed the motivation of the volunteers from Armenia who are fighting for Ukraine against the Russian Federation

As the Nemesis Group fighter points out, he does communicate with many of them.

Felix "Dzhanich" says that Armenian volunteers go out to their community on their own, because they monitor the activities and successes of the Nemesis Group.

The motivation of such soldiers is always the same — to defend their homeland, to defend Ukraine, and also to stand up for the truth.

Because, I will emphasize one point, as it turns out, during this war it became clear that each country has its own history, each has such a feeling, as if everyone lived in their own world, on their own globe, and had their own history, and no one else did not know. And then they dumped everyone on the same land, and that's all: "I have my own story, I don't have my own," explains Felix "Dzhanich".

Armen Hryhoryan

