On June 15, Armenia officially confirmed that it will join the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, despite the fact that no one expected such a decision from Yerevan due to its long-standing and close ties with Russia.

The split between the Russian Federation and Armenia is deepening

The team of the Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan will be represented at the Global Peace Summit regarding Ukraine at the level of the Secretary of the Security Council.

This was announced in the press service of the Security Council of Armenia.

According to the latest data, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Hryhoryan, will arrive on June 15 on a working visit to the Nidwalden canton of the Swiss Confederation.

Armen Hryhoryan will participate in the Ukrainian Peace Summit (Photo: wikipedia.org)

The Security Council of Armenia emphasizes that the main purpose of the trip is participation in the "Ukrainian Peace Resolution" summit.

In addition, it is indicated that as part of the visit, the Secretary of the Security Council will also visit the capital of France, Paris, where working meetings are planned.

What is important to understand is that Nikol Pashinyan's decision to participate in the Peace Summit is another slap in the face for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and all of Russia.

For a long time, the Kremlin believed that Armenia would never break free from Moscow's control, but the situation changed dramatically after the start of the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Armenia is trying to leave the sphere of influence of the Russian Federation

The tension in relations between official Moscow and Yerevan is becoming more and more noticeable.

In recent months, Nikol Pashinyan's team has been doing everything possible to shake off Putin's control.

For example, recently the country's ambassador to Ukraine, Volodymyr Karapetyan, visited Bucha and honored the memory of the victims, condemning Russian aggression.

Against the background of this event, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation sent a note of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.