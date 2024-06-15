Global Peace Summit kicks off in Switzerland — what's important to know
Global Peace Summit kicks off in Switzerland — what's important to know

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Source:  online.ua

On June 15, the head of the Federal Council of Switzerland, Viola Amgerd, opens a two-day Global Peace Summit on Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • 100 delegations from all over the world will meet at the summit to start the peace process.
  • Participants will have the opportunity to discuss nuclear and food security, the humanitarian dimension.
  • Zelensky emphasizes the importance of observing international law and the UN Charter on the way to peace.
  • The program of the Peace Summit includes plenary sessions and discussions on key aspects of the "peace formula" developed by the Ukrainian leader.

Peace Summit. What is currently known

It is important to understand that the event is devoted to the discussion of the "peace formula" proposed by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The peace summit will last 2 days — June 15-16. The meeting of world leaders will take place at the Bürgenstock resort in central Switzerland.

The key goal is to "initiate a peace process, create an atmosphere of trust and outline ideas for the next steps towards such a process."

In addition, it is emphasized that 100 delegations, including 57 heads of state and government from around the world, will participate in the peace conference.

The aggressor country of the Russian Federation was not invited to the summit. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is bent on a protracted war with Ukraine, has rejected previous offers to join the talks.

The road to peace is long, because we are dealing with terrorists, and we have to go the right way, based on the UN charter and international law. It is very important that we have one basis. And we go like this, without breaking the law, without violating people's rights.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

What to expect from the Global Peace Summit

Each participant of the conference will have a unique opportunity to express his vision for a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

The program of the Peace Summit includes plenary meetings and discussions on three points of the "peace formula":

  1. nuclear safety,

  2. food security,

  3. humanitarian dimension.

The summit also offers an opportunity to discuss at the highest level for the first time how and when Russia can be included in this process. For the Federal Council (Switzerland. — Ed.), the development of a long-term solution ultimately requires the participation of both parties, the Swiss government said in a statement.

