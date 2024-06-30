The fighter "Dzhanich" named the main tasks of the Nemesis Group at the front

In an interview with Online.UA, Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanich" talked about the ideology and activities of volunteers from Armenia at the front.
Points of attention
- Nemesis Group fighters note the importance of cooperation with the military of other countries at the front.
- Nemesis Group consists exclusively of Armenian volunteers who have extensive combat experience.
- The name Nemesis Group comes from the ancient Greek goddess Nemesis, who symbolizes loyalty and steadfastness.
Nemesis Group is a community of Ukrainian Armenians who have been taking direct part in combat operations in the war against the aggressor country of Russia since the first days of the full-scale invasion. The chevron of the Nemesis Group depicts the king of Armenia from the family of Bagratuna and the patron of the Armenian army Ashot Zhelezny.
The main task of the Nemesis Group at the front was intelligence
During a conversation with an Online.UA journalist, Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanich" said that the main task of Armenian volunteers in the war with Russia is intelligence.
According to Felix "Dzhanich", he met Russian soldiers at the front who wanted to "drink Ukrainian coffee".
The Nemesis Group is fought by people who know what grief is
Fighter Felix "Dzhanich" said that only an Armenian can join the Nemesis Group.
The fighter also said that the name Nemesis Group comes from the ancient Greek goddess Nemesis.
