The fighter "Dzhanich" named the main tasks of the Nemesis Group at the front

Nemesis Group
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In an interview with Online.UA, Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanich" talked about the ideology and activities of volunteers from Armenia at the front.

  • Nemesis Group fighters note the importance of cooperation with the military of other countries at the front.
  • Nemesis Group consists exclusively of Armenian volunteers who have extensive combat experience.
  • The name Nemesis Group comes from the ancient Greek goddess Nemesis, who symbolizes loyalty and steadfastness.

Nemesis Group is a community of Ukrainian Armenians who have been taking direct part in combat operations in the war against the aggressor country of Russia since the first days of the full-scale invasion. The chevron of the Nemesis Group depicts the king of Armenia from the family of Bagratuna and the patron of the Armenian army Ashot Zhelezny.

The main task of the Nemesis Group at the front was intelligence

During a conversation with an Online.UA journalist, Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanich" said that the main task of Armenian volunteers in the war with Russia is intelligence.

Reconnaissance, sweeps, storming of positions. Let the Russians now know the truth that in the 22nd year, closer to December, November-December, they had guests there all the time. They puzzled over who it was. And it was just two Armenians and a few Ukrainians. Before the wounding, our task was reconnaissance, reconnaissance by combat, gathering information or, in the best case, to take someone so that he himself could tell all the information: "how it is", "what's there", "good or bad he lives in Ukraine?"

According to Felix "Dzhanich", he met Russian soldiers at the front who wanted to "drink Ukrainian coffee".

Yes, no problem, we are hospitable, come, we are always happy. It happened that in the defense they stood together with the infantry. Basically, this is reconnaissance, combat reconnaissance, gather information, come, find out how, what, carefully exit.

The Nemesis Group is fought by people who know what grief is

Fighter Felix "Dzhanich" said that only an Armenian can join the Nemesis Group.

Nemesis gathered a group that participated in battles throughout Ukraine, in hot spots. Here are gathered people who are ideological, who know what pain and grief are, who know what war is, who have been through it naturally.

The fighter also said that the name Nemesis Group comes from the ancient Greek goddess Nemesis.

In our old history, there was such a team, a group called "Nemesis". It was also composed of Armenians. And we continued the story of our ancestors. There are, you know, people who have passed the selection, I'll say it like this to make it more clear. When you call, you have a situation [happened], or you need help, no one will say "no".

