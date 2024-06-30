The fighter "Dzhanich" named the main tasks of the Nemesis Group at the front

In an interview with Online.UA, Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanich" talked about the ideology and activities of volunteers from Armenia at the front.

Nemesis Group is a community of Ukrainian Armenians who have been taking direct part in combat operations in the war against the aggressor country of Russia since the first days of the full-scale invasion. The chevron of the Nemesis Group depicts the king of Armenia from the family of Bagratuna and the patron of the Armenian army Ashot Zhelezny.

The main task of the Nemesis Group at the front was intelligence

During a conversation with an Online.UA journalist, Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanich" said that the main task of Armenian volunteers in the war with Russia is intelligence.

Reconnaissance, sweeps, storming of positions. Let the Russians now know the truth that in the 22nd year, closer to December, November-December, they had guests there all the time. They puzzled over who it was. And it was just two Armenians and a few Ukrainians. Before the wounding, our task was reconnaissance, reconnaissance by combat, gathering information or, in the best case, to take someone so that he himself could tell all the information: "how it is", "what's there", "good or bad he lives in Ukraine?" Felix "Dzhanich" Nemesis Group fighter

According to Felix "Dzhanich", he met Russian soldiers at the front who wanted to "drink Ukrainian coffee".

Yes, no problem, we are hospitable, come, we are always happy. It happened that in the defense they stood together with the infantry. Basically, this is reconnaissance, combat reconnaissance, gather information, come, find out how, what, carefully exit.

The Nemesis Group is fought by people who know what grief is

Fighter Felix "Dzhanich" said that only an Armenian can join the Nemesis Group.

Nemesis gathered a group that participated in battles throughout Ukraine, in hot spots. Here are gathered people who are ideological, who know what pain and grief are, who know what war is, who have been through it naturally. Felix "Dzhanich" Nemesis Group fighter

The fighter also said that the name Nemesis Group comes from the ancient Greek goddess Nemesis.