What Ukraine needs to win. Nemesis Group fighter "Dzhanich" named the main conditions

According to Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanich", it will be extremely difficult for Ukraine to defeat the Russian army without two main components. He shared his vision of the situation in an interview with Online.UA.
Points of attention
- Belief in victory is the main element of successful struggle at the front.
- It is necessary that each soldier takes his tasks seriously and acts in a coordinated manner.
- The desire for justice should be the driver for action on the battlefield, not just revenge.
- The word is a powerful weapon that helps fight and spread the truth.
The Nemesis Group is a community of Ukrainian Armenians who are descendants of the Bagratuni kingdom, who have been directly involved in combat operations in the war against Russia since the first days of the full-scale invasion. Our chevrons depict Ashot the Iron — the king of Armenia from the Bagratuni family, and the patron of the Armenian army.
How Ukraine can defeat Russia on the battlefield
According to Felix "Dzhanich", Ukrainians will not be able to achieve a decisive success at the front without believing that a great victory is really possible.
As the soldier admits, at the front he is personally driven by the desire to establish justice, not revenge.
He wants everyone to know the truth about this war, and not to believe the lies spread by Russian propaganda.
The word is also a weapon that helps to fight
The reporter also asked the defender if he has certain special phrases that he usually shouts on the battlefield.
According to Dzhanich, one of them is "now I will show you what an Armenian holiday is."
As "Dzhanich" notes, during the last 10 years, he also got used to the phrase "hell, you'll take me."
The defender assures: when an Armenian works, it is impossible to take him.
