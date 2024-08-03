Three of my best friends were killed in Olenivka — Senior Sergeant "Buffalo" from "Azov"

In an interview with Online.UA, the senior sergeant of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" told about the three closest friends who were killed by the Russian invaders during the terrorist attack in Olenivka.
Points of attention
- "Buffalo" emphasized that it will never forgive the aggressor country of the Russian Federation for the murder of its closest friends.
- Against the background of war, the greatest fears of soldiers often become reality.
- The senior sergeant emphasizes the importance of solidarity and justice in times of war, but realizes that not all people are ready to make sacrifices for their homeland.
Russia killed the closest friends of "Buffalo"
According to Azovets, his friend, who survived being hit by an armored personnel carrier, then burned in it, survived "Azovstal", battles in Mariupol, served with "Buffalo" — did not return from Olenivka.
The Russian occupiers burned him alive during the mass murder of prisoners, which took place on the night of July 29, 2022, on the territory of the former Volnova correctional colony No. 120.
According to the defender, in "Azov" most often they simply "cut off" the names and surnames of their comrades.
That is why "Buffalo" learned the last name of his friend Oleksandr only after he appeared in the lists of those killed as a result of the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka.
The greatest fears are embodied in war
Azovets notes that one of his friends was very afraid of dying during the first battle. According to the senior sergeant, the brother's fear led to the fact that it happened that way.
The fear of "Buffalo" also materialized — the warrior was left without a leg.
The senior sergeant also notes that only a few people are left from his platoon: one is currently on duty, and the other went abroad after being wounded — he has a family and children there.
Another "Buffalo" brother was left without a leg, and another with a fragment in his head.
Despite this, "Buffalo" himself notes that he tries to remain fair even in the most difficult life situations.
