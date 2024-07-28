The second anniversary of the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka. "Azov" fighters call on Ukrainians to spread the truth about the tragedy

The special purpose brigade "Azov" emphasizes that the crime in Olenivka is a violation of all possible rules of warfare and calls on everyone to tell about the terrorist attack by the Russians.

On the day of the second anniversary of the terrorist attack in Olenivka, we urge you to tell the world about this tragedy. Join the commemoration of the victims of Russian crime. Attract Ukrainian and international audiences, the message says.

"Azov" recalled that on the night of July 28-29, two years ago, the occupiers blew up a barrack in the Olenivka colony near Donetsk with captured Azov citizens. As a result of the explosion, 54 defenders of Mariupol died, another 130 were injured.

Wounded Azov men carried the bodies of their brothers. Those who could be saved were left to die by the occupiers. "Olenivka" is a crime against humanity, a violation of all possible rules of warfare and treatment of prisoners of war, "Azov" said.

They emphasize that the Russians rely on the short memory of the world community, on forgetting its crimes and their own propaganda.

Every spread counts. The more people learn about the crime of the occupiers, the less chance the Russian Federation will have to avoid punishment. Tell me about Olenivka. Join the commemoration of the victims of the terrorist attack, — call the fighters in their appeal to the people.

Since 2014, Olenivka has been occupied by the Russians. It was there, in the local former colony, that part of the defenders of "Azovstal" were kept, who in May 2022 left the metallurgical plant.

Two days before the terrorist attack, the guards transferred the "Azov" people to an industrial hangar on the territory of the colony. Around 11 p.m. on July 28, an explosion occurred in the hangar. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the explosion was caused by the use of a reactive thermobaric grenade launcher.

The SBU intercepted telephone conversations in which the occupiers confirm that Russian troops are responsible for the explosion in the occupied Olenivka colony.

Ukraine managed to return the bodies of Ukrainian defenders. Most of them are identified.