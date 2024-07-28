The second anniversary of the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka. "Azov" fighters call on Ukrainians to spread the truth about the tragedy

The special purpose brigade "Azov" emphasizes that the crime in Olenivka is a violation of all possible rules of warfare and calls on everyone to tell about the terrorist attack by the Russians.
- The crime in Olenivka is a violation of all possible rules of warfare and treatment of prisoners of war.
- The Russians rely on the short memory of the world community and their own propaganda to evade punishment.
- Join “Azov” fighters in commemorating the victims of the terrorist attack and spreading awareness about this tragedy to Ukrainian and international audiences.
- On the night of July 28-29, two years ago, the occupiers blew up a barrack in the Olenivka colony near Donetsk with captured Azov citizens, resulting in a devastating loss of life.
"Azov" calls to tell the world about the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka
"Azov" recalled that on the night of July 28-29, two years ago, the occupiers blew up a barrack in the Olenivka colony near Donetsk with captured Azov citizens. As a result of the explosion, 54 defenders of Mariupol died, another 130 were injured.
They emphasize that the Russians rely on the short memory of the world community, on forgetting its crimes and their own propaganda.
Two years since the terrorist attack in Olenivka
Since 2014, Olenivka has been occupied by the Russians. It was there, in the local former colony, that part of the defenders of "Azovstal" were kept, who in May 2022 left the metallurgical plant.
Two days before the terrorist attack, the guards transferred the "Azov" people to an industrial hangar on the territory of the colony. Around 11 p.m. on July 28, an explosion occurred in the hangar. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the explosion was caused by the use of a reactive thermobaric grenade launcher.
The SBU intercepted telephone conversations in which the occupiers confirm that Russian troops are responsible for the explosion in the occupied Olenivka colony.
Ukraine managed to return the bodies of Ukrainian defenders. Most of them are identified.
Russia has not yet allowed any international organization to the scene of the tragedy.
