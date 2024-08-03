"Redis" is the god of war. "Buffalo" shared interesting facts about the commander of "Azov"
Ukraine
"Redis" is the god of war. "Buffalo" shared interesting facts about the commander of "Azov"

Denys "Redis" Prokopenko
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In an interview with Online.UA, the senior sergeant of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" said why he greatly respects his commander, Lieutenant Colonel Denys "Redis" Prokopenko.

  • "Buffalo" explained why he considers “Rеdis” to be the god of war.
  • According to the defender, the commander of "Azov" always inspires soldiers to fight for the independence of the homeland by his example.
  • The senior sergeant explained how to actually nail the battalion chevron correctly.

Denys "Redis" Prokopenko is the god of war

"Redis" is the god of war, he is a great man. A man about whom I have never heard anything bad. This is an example, a mentor, a motivator who shows by his own example how to move correctly. Whenever he spoke "Redis", I always got goosebumps. Because he knew what kind of person he was, how great he was. Simply, so to speak, "Redis" is "Redis".

According to "Buffalo", the Azovians have a tradition: they do not hang a chevron on a warrior, because it is not a burden, but only nailed.

The senior sergeant recalls: when "Redis" nails the chevron, the full power of the "Azov" commander is immediately felt.

Therefore, when "Redis" nails, you feel yourself swaying to the left side from the force of his blow. It is right. You start to appreciate it.

We will remind that the commander of the "Azov" brigade, Denys "Redis" Prokopenko, became a volunteer for the defense of Ukraine in 2014. In March 2022, he was awarded the title of "Hero of Ukraine" when, together with his comrades, he fought in Mariupol and defended in "Azovstal".

