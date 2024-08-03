In an interview with Online.UA, the senior sergeant of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" said why he greatly respects his commander, Lieutenant Colonel Denys "Redis" Prokopenko.
Points of attention
- "Buffalo" explained why he considers “Rеdis” to be the god of war.
- According to the defender, the commander of "Azov" always inspires soldiers to fight for the independence of the homeland by his example.
- The senior sergeant explained how to actually nail the battalion chevron correctly.
Denys "Redis" Prokopenko is the god of war
According to "Buffalo", the Azovians have a tradition: they do not hang a chevron on a warrior, because it is not a burden, but only nailed.
The senior sergeant recalls: when "Redis" nails the chevron, the full power of the "Azov" commander is immediately felt.
We will remind that the commander of the "Azov" brigade, Denys "Redis" Prokopenko, became a volunteer for the defense of Ukraine in 2014. In March 2022, he was awarded the title of "Hero of Ukraine" when, together with his comrades, he fought in Mariupol and defended in "Azovstal".
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-