Who actually saved Ukraine in 2022 — explains Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych

Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, a veteran of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and defender of the Donetsk airport, explained in an interview with Online.UA who managed to thwart Russia's plans at the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The first-line reserve saved Ukraine in 2022
At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine had a professional army that had been fighting for a long time. At that time, our state was defended by people from the first-line reserve.
According to Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, it was these people who "took away" 2022. In a short time, the army has doubled or tripled in size.
In an interview, Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych shared a story about a conversation with an ordinary taxi driver in Lviv.
Ukrainians need to unite to save the state
The veteran of the Armed Forces noted that Ukrainians need to get together, because there is a high probability that our state will perish.
According to "Ivich", due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, the psyche of Ukrainians is already traumatized, so the representatives of the authorities need to be as frank as possible with their population.
