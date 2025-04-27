What is happening in Kursk and Belgorod regions — Syrsky's report
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

What is happening in Kursk and Belgorod regions — Syrsky's report

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is known about the situation at the front?
Читати українською

On April 27, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he had heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on the situation at the front. According to him, the situation remains difficult in many areas.

Points of attention

  • Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsky, Kramatorsk, Lymansky, and Kursk directions.
  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to fight in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

What is known about the situation at the front?

According to Syrsky, as of the middle of that day, there had been almost 70 assaults by the Russian invaders.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that fighting continues, and the enemy is doing everything possible to break through.

I am grateful to each brigade, to all our soldiers who defend Ukrainian positions and demonstrate the resilience that Ukraine needs so much. The most fighting took place in the Pokrovsky, Kramatorsk, Lymansky and Kursk directions. Our military continues active defensive actions in the territory of certain areas of the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state expressed special gratitude to the Third Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, which performs combat missions in the Pokrov direction with the highest quality, as well as to the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Also worth noting today are the actions of the 225th and 425th separate assault regiments, the 47th separate mechanized brigade, and the 95th separate airborne assault brigade.

As Zelensky noted, the situation on the front indicates that the current world pressure on Russia to end this war is not enough.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US does not want to impose important sanctions against Russia
Trump is not increasing economic pressure on Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump breaks shameful anti-record in first 100 days of presidency
Trump is rapidly losing the trust of Americans
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin responds to Trump's statement about "Russian" Crimea
Kremlin pleased with Trump's statements

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?