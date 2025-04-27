On April 27, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he had heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on the situation at the front. According to him, the situation remains difficult in many areas.

What is known about the situation at the front?

According to Syrsky, as of the middle of that day, there had been almost 70 assaults by the Russian invaders.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that fighting continues, and the enemy is doing everything possible to break through.

I am grateful to each brigade, to all our soldiers who defend Ukrainian positions and demonstrate the resilience that Ukraine needs so much. The most fighting took place in the Pokrovsky, Kramatorsk, Lymansky and Kursk directions. Our military continues active defensive actions in the territory of certain areas of the Kursk and Belgorod regions. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state expressed special gratitude to the Third Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, which performs combat missions in the Pokrov direction with the highest quality, as well as to the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Also worth noting today are the actions of the 225th and 425th separate assault regiments, the 47th separate mechanized brigade, and the 95th separate airborne assault brigade. Share

As Zelensky noted, the situation on the front indicates that the current world pressure on Russia to end this war is not enough.