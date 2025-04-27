What is happening in Kursk and Belgorod regions — Syrsky's report

On April 27, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he had heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on the situation at the front. According to him, the situation remains difficult in many areas.
- Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsky, Kramatorsk, Lymansky, and Kursk directions.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to fight in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.
According to Syrsky, as of the middle of that day, there had been almost 70 assaults by the Russian invaders.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that fighting continues, and the enemy is doing everything possible to break through.
Against this background, the head of state expressed special gratitude to the Third Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, which performs combat missions in the Pokrov direction with the highest quality, as well as to the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces.
As Zelensky noted, the situation on the front indicates that the current world pressure on Russia to end this war is not enough.
