Putin responds to Trump's statement about "Russian" Crimea
Publication date

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov boasted that the positions of the teams of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the administration of US President Donald Trump began to coincide on many issues.

  • Donald Trump announced that most points of the agreement on Ukraine have been agreed upon.
  • However, the Kremlin denies these claims.

According to Putin's spokesman, it is too early to discuss any terms of a potential peace agreement regarding Russia's ceasefire against Ukraine.

This is how Dmitry Peskov reacted to the words of US President Donald Trump.

The latter recently cynically stated that Crimea will remain part of Russia, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, they say, "is aware of this."

The work is ongoing. It is too early to talk about any conditions. This work cannot be conducted in a public format. It can only be in a discrete format.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

Putin's representative drew attention to the fact that American leader Donald Trump's vision of ending the war in Ukraine coincides with the position of official Moscow.

"I'm not Trump's press secretary, I'm Putin's press secretary. There are a lot of elements that really align with our position," he added.

