Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov boasted that the positions of the teams of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the administration of US President Donald Trump began to coincide on many issues.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump announced that most points of the agreement on Ukraine have been agreed upon.
- However, the Kremlin denies these claims.
Kremlin pleased with Trump's statements
According to Putin's spokesman, it is too early to discuss any terms of a potential peace agreement regarding Russia's ceasefire against Ukraine.
This is how Dmitry Peskov reacted to the words of US President Donald Trump.
The latter recently cynically stated that Crimea will remain part of Russia, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, they say, "is aware of this."
Putin's representative drew attention to the fact that American leader Donald Trump's vision of ending the war in Ukraine coincides with the position of official Moscow.