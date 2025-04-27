Trump breaks shameful anti-record in first 100 days of presidency

US leader Donald Trump's approval rating in the first 100 days after his return to the White House has plummeted so much that it is now lower than that of all his predecessors over the past 70 years.

Trump is rapidly losing the trust of Americans

This is confirmed by the results of a survey conducted by SSRS.

According to the latest data, 41% of Americans surveyed support the US president's political course.

What is important to understand is that this is the worst indicator since the days of Dwight Eisenhower.

Over the past two months, approval of Trump's policies has fallen by 4 percentage points, and since February, by as much as 7 percentage points.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that only 22% of respondents expressed strong support for the Republican's performance as president.

45% of Americans make no secret of their strong disapproval of her.

Taking into account respondents' party affiliations, support for Trump remains polarized — 86% of Republicans approve of his actions, while 93% of Democrats disapprove. Among "independents," Trump's support has fallen to 31%.

We also cannot ignore the fact that approval of the actions of Trump and his team is declining in all areas of politics.