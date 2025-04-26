Journalists caught Trump lying about Ukraine
Journalists caught Trump lying about Ukraine

Trump doesn't want to admit his failure
Source:  CNN

A CNN team has calculated that US President Donald Trump has publicly promised 53 times to end Russia's war against Ukraine within 24 hours. This effectively indicates that he lied and now refuses to admit the failure of his plan.

  • Trump truly believed he could end the war in a matter of hours.
  • Now he is trying to fool the whole world again.

Recently, the editorial board of Time magazine reminded the head of the White House of his promises to end the war in 24 hours.

To this, Trump replied that he said this as a joke.

Well, I said it figuratively, and I said it as an exaggeration... Obviously, people know that when I said it, it was said in jest, but it was also said that it would be over.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

To refute this claim, journalists turned to the Factba.se database, which catalogs Trump's public statements.

It records that the American leader publicly, seriously, and consistently stated at least 53 times that he would end the war between Russia and Ukraine either within 24 hours or before his inauguration.

For example, during a rally in Iowa in 2023, Trump assured that he would definitely be able to stop the bloodshed.

"I'll do it in 24 hours. Everyone says, 'No, you can't.' Absolutely I can," he said at the time.

Moreover, in June 2024, Trump promised that he would resolve the war in Ukraine before he took office.

He wasn't joking, the journalists emphasized.

