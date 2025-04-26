The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Trump agreed to the demand of allies

US President Donald Trump's team has finally agreed to provide security guarantees for the peacekeeping contingent of the "coalition of the willing" that is planned to be deployed in Ukraine after the war ends.
Points of attention
- The US has not yet announced its decision at an official level.
- Specific points of the agreement between the States and Ukraine's allies have not yet been approved.
Trump decided to fulfill the demand of Ukraine's allies
This news was shared by British leader Keir Starmer.
Despite this, according to British politicians, specific guarantees from the States remain vague.
For example, the White House has not yet officially promised military support in the event of a direct attack from Russia.
Ukraine's allies are doing everything possible to move the situation forward and get specifics on this issue from the Trump team.
For example, peacekeepers would like to exchange intelligence with the US, which has long been the basis of the "special relationship" between London and Washington.
