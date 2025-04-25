US President Donald Trump has shamelessly declared that he wants to recognize occupied Ukrainian Crimea as Russian territory. He made this announcement while summarizing his first 100 days in the White House.
Points of attention
- Trump's latest stance further complicates the relationship between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine, raising concerns about political motivations and strategic alliances.
- The controversy surrounding Trump's statement highlights the need for a deeper understanding of international relations and the implications of such declarations on global peace and security.
Trump once again sided with Russia
The American leader announced his decision during an interview with TIME magazine.
The head of the White House once again cynically accused Ukraine of starting a war with the Russian Federation.
Trump once again lied that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided to launch the invasion after Kyiv declared its desire to become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance:
Against this background, the journalist asked the American leader why he assured that he would end the war in Ukraine on the first day.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-