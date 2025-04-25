"Crimea will remain with Russia." Trump made a new cynical statement
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Crimea will remain with Russia." Trump made a new cynical statement

Trump once again sided with Russia
Читати українською
Source:  TIME

US President Donald Trump has shamelessly declared that he wants to recognize occupied Ukrainian Crimea as Russian territory. He made this announcement while summarizing his first 100 days in the White House.

Points of attention

  • Trump's latest stance further complicates the relationship between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine, raising concerns about political motivations and strategic alliances.
  • The controversy surrounding Trump's statement highlights the need for a deeper understanding of international relations and the implications of such declarations on global peace and security.

Trump once again sided with Russia

The American leader announced his decision during an interview with TIME magazine.

The head of the White House once again cynically accused Ukraine of starting a war with the Russian Federation.

Trump once again lied that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided to launch the invasion after Kyiv declared its desire to become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance:

I think the war started when they started talking about joining NATO. Crimea will remain with Russia.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, the journalist asked the American leader why he assured that he would end the war in Ukraine on the first day.

"I said that as an exaggeration to make a point, and you know that, of course, is picked up by the fake news. Obviously, people know that when I said that, I didn't mean it seriously, but it was said that this [Russia's war against Ukraine — ed.] would be put to an end," Trump said.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's "peace plan" for Ukraine provoked a split in NATO
What's wrong with Trump's "peace plan"?
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: A Russian army general was blown up near Moscow
Another war criminal eliminated in Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Boris Johnson shamed Trump and stood up for Ukraine
Johnson criticized Trump's approach

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?