US President Donald Trump has shamelessly declared that he wants to recognize occupied Ukrainian Crimea as Russian territory. He made this announcement while summarizing his first 100 days in the White House.

Trump once again sided with Russia

The American leader announced his decision during an interview with TIME magazine.

The head of the White House once again cynically accused Ukraine of starting a war with the Russian Federation.

Trump once again lied that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided to launch the invasion after Kyiv declared its desire to become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance:

I think the war started when they started talking about joining NATO. Crimea will remain with Russia. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this background, the journalist asked the American leader why he assured that he would end the war in Ukraine on the first day.